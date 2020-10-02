Govt assures farmers of consistent hike in Minimum Support Price of crops

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, being a farmer’s son himself, he wants to make it clear that the Narendra Modi government will not do anything that is not in the interest of the farmers.

Union Minister appealed to all farmers’ organisations to have a dialogue with the Government, if they have any issues. The Minister said, he has already started talking to farmer’s organisations to clear misgivings and misconceptions.

The Minister also hit out at the Congress Party’s youth wing protesters for burning a tractor, saying, as a weapon is sacred to soldiers, so is a tractor for farmers and by burning a tractor, they insulted the farmers.