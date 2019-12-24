Govt approves updation of National Population Register; says no documentation or bio-metric needed

Wednesday , December 25 2019
Cabinet approved expenditure of over 8 thousand 754 crore rupees for the exercise of Census of India 2021 and over 3 thousand 941 crore rupees for updation of National Population Register. The next decennial Census is due in 2021 and would be conducted in two phases.

The House listing and Housing Census will be carried out from  April to September, 2020 and Population Enumeration  from  9th February to 28th February, 2021.Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that Census exercise will be done by using App based technology to make it  more easier. He assured that no proof, document or biometric will be taken during the process of NPR from the people.

 

