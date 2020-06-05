Govt approves Rs 572 Cr implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in Jharkhand

Out of 54 lakh rural households in the State, only 4.37 lakh have functional household tap connection (FHTC). In 2019-20, only 98,000 tap connections were provided. This means there is an immense scope to provide tap connections to remaining rural households.

In 2020-21, the State is planning to enable 12 lakh households with tap water connections. Further, State is planning for cent per cent coverage of 15 blocks and 4,700 villages during 2020-21. Focusing on the priorities of making provision of household tap connections in certain areas, Jal Shakti Ministry officials stressed on the principle of ‘equity and inclusiveness’ while State is planning to provide FHTCs to SCs/ STs, marginalized and weaker sections of the society.

Jharkhand State has 19 aspirational districts, so the State has been advised to give priority to these areas while planning. Similarly focus should be on universal coverage of SC/ ST dominated villages, water scarce areas and villages under Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana.

In the prevailing CoVid-19 pandemic situation, State has been requested start works related to water supply and water conservation immediately in villages.

This will provide works to the skilled and semi-skilled migrant workers to provide livelihood as well as to ensure potable water in the households of rural people.