Govt approves 78 new routes under Regional Connectivity Scheme- UDAN

The Civil Aviation Ministry said, North East Region, Hilly States and Islands have been given priority in the approval process for the new routes. It said, 29 served, eight unserved and two underserved airports have been included in the list for approved routes. The Ministry said, overall 766 routes have been sanctioned so far under the UDAN scheme.

Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Usha Padhee said, the Ministry had launched the 4th round of UDAN in December last year with a special focus on North-Eastern Regions, Hilly States and Islands. She said, the awarding of these 78 routes under UDAN – 4 is in line with the Act East Policy of the Central Government. Under UDAN 4, the operation of helicopter and seaplanes is also been incorporated. Ms Padhee said, since its inception, Civil Aviation Ministry has operationalised 274 UDAN routes that have connected 45 airports and three heliports.

