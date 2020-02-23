Govt aims to make Chhattisgarh a steel hub of the country: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the steel industry has an important role to play in making India a five trillion dollar economy.

During his two-day visit to Chhattisgarh, Union Steel Minister visited the Bhilai Steel Plant in Durg district and held meetings with the plant officials. He directed the officials of Steel Authority of India Ltd- SAIL to draw an Action Plan to enhance production and ensure safety at its plants.

The Minister also held a discussion with the representatives of MSMEs to promote steel ancillaries in the region by developing a supporting local eco-system.

Union Minister for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday, visited iron ore mines of the Bhilai Steel Plant in Dallirajhra town in Balod district and laid the foundation of a beneficiation plant there.