Government to send medical equipment and essential items to NE states

This will go a long way in reassuring the people of the region that even at this hour of trial, they are receiving as much attention as any other part of the country.

It has been intimated that the contact details and road map for the Cargo operation will be provided soon. The Directors of the airports of the region have been asked to inform about their requirements through Twitter.



Dr Jitendra Singh noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always placed the welfare of the North Eastern Region highest on the priority.

It was primarily because of his personal outreach that Northeast has undergone a revolutionary transformation over the last six years.

And, the decision to operate Cargo flights for North-East is only a reiteration of the fact that the concern for Northeast is close to PM Modi’s heart even at this crucial time.