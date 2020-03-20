Government to make efforts to take Kabaddi to Olympics: Rijiju

The Minister revealed that a total of 2,880 athletes have been selected under Khelo India scheme for further training to excel in various national and international competitions.

He said identified promising sports persons and teams are provided support of modern sports science and exposure abroad under experts of respective disciplines.

The Minister added that the promotion of sports, including identification of young talent and its nurturing is the responsibility of the state governments as sports is a state subject.