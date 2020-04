Talking to media-persons, he said 1.86 lakh beds and over 24,000 ICU facility beds have also been created throughout the country, by the Government to deal with the pandemic.

With regard to availability of PPEs and N-95 masks, MIB Minister Javadekar informed that there are 77 domestic manufacturers of PPEs in the country and order has been placed for 1.88 crore PPEs.

He said, the availability of N-95 masks is 25 lakh and order has been placed for around 2.5 crore such masks.