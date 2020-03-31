Government says there are no signs of community transmission yet in country

Out of the total cases, 101 patients have been cured and discharged from the hospitals while 32 died.

Briefing media in New Delhi, Joint Secretary in Health Ministry Lav Aggarwal said that the cases reported in the last 12 days is much less than the those reported in the developed country.

He said, this happened because of the cooperation of people of the country, our collective preemptive action, social distancing and enforcement of lockdown.

He said as the country is battling against an infectious disease and people are required to be and follow the guidelines issued in this regard.



Aggarwal informed that the government has also constituted empowered groups focussing on issues including medical emergency management and hospital management. He said, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has also decided to create isolation facility at its National Institute of Training and Hostels.

He said, Centre is engaged with the States and focussing on setting up dedicated COVID-19 hospitals and strengthening the health infrastructure.

He said, out the positive cases reported in the country, 99 per cent patient have recovered. He said, there is no evidence of community transmission in the country and it is at local transmission.



Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry, Punya Salila Srivastava said that Home Ministry is regularly monitoring the enforcement of lockdown with the State governments. She said, the guidelines of the lockdown are being followed by the States and availability of the essential items and services are satisfactory. She said, the situation of migrant workers is under control.



Raman Gangakhedkar, Head Scientist at ICMR, said that so far over 38 thousand COVID-19 test have been conducted. He said, 115 labs under ICMR network are functional and approval has been given to 47 private labs.

