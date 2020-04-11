Government says do not panic; there is no community transmission of COVID-19 yet

Briefing media in New Delhi, Agarwal said, yesterday, over 16 thousand tests were conducted and approximately 2 per cent cases tested positive and on the basis of the samples collected, the infection rate is not high.



He said the death toll has reached 199 with 33 deaths since yesterday and 503 persons have been discharged till now after recovery. He said, there is a need of one crore hydroxychloroquine tablets and the country currently has 3.28 crore tablets.



Additional Secretary in Ministry of External Affairs and Coordinator of COVID-19, Dammu Ravi said, 20 thousand 473 foreign nationals have been evacuated till Thursday.



Dammu Ravi said Hydroxychloroquine is in high demand globally and many countries have requested for it. He said, considering domestic stock availability and country’s requirement, Group of Ministers decided to release some surplus stock for export.

Ravi said, exports to the first list of countries have been approved and Government is working on 2nd and 3rd lists now. He said, however, domestic requirement will be the priority of the government, while taking decisions on export of Hydroxychloroquine.