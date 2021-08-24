Government Portals That Indian Citizens Need To Know

COVID-19 pandemic forced the entire globe to go digital. From working remotely from home to online lessons in schools, from adults to children, everyone is learning how to use the internet for their benefit. All sectors felt the importance of the internet and it is not surprising that even the Government Of India realized its importance. Under the Digital India schemes, the government launched many online portals to make it easier for the citizens to handle their government documents and manage efficient communication between the government and the citizens. Here is a list of a few important government portals that one must know to avoid the trouble of making rounds of governmental buildings.

1. NSDL e-Gov TIN

This portal allows the users to submit applications online for Permanent Account Number or PAN. Once a person starts working, the person becomes liable to pay taxes. Via the PAN card, the citizens are provided with an identification number for the taxpayers. The PAN card makes it possible to store all the people and company’s tax-related information. With the help of NSDL e-Gov TIN, one can apply for the same. The portal can be used to apply for a new PAN card for both Indian citizens and foreign citizens. In addition to that, the portal can also be used for making changes and doing corrections to any existing PAN data.

2. Shala Darpan

The portal is created by the Government of Rajasthan. Shala Darpan makes it possible for the parents to check the updates of their children who are studying in the state. The portal was launched back in 2015 by the Ministry of Human Resource Development to allow the parents to keep a check on the performance of their children and even school. The information available in this portal include school reports, the performance of the child, staff reports and even schemes. The scheme category of the portal is particularly useful to shortlist the schemes that one is eligible for by entering all the relevant information.

3. National Government Services Portal

The National Government Services Portal is an online portal that makes finding government services faster. One can use this portal for finding government services related to education and learning, health and wellness, electricity, water and local services, money and taxes, jobs, justice, law and grievances, business and self-employed, births, deaths, marriages and child care, pension and benefits, transport and infrastructure, citizenship, visas and passports, agriculture, rural and environment, science, IT and communications and youth, sports and culture. The portal lists 12,157 different government services which can be useful to the citizens.

4. EPDS Bihar

EPDS Bihar is an online portal created by the Government of Bihar to manage ration cards and provide facilities related to them to the residents of Bihar. Through this portal, one can check their name in the Bihar ration card list, which is useful for getting rationed food items. The names of the people included in the Bihar ration card list in the EPDS Bihar portal are sorted on the basis of districts and villages. In addition to finding their name in the ration card list, one can also check for the details of the ration card in this list.

5. RC/DL Status – Parivahan

On this platform, one can check the status of their driving licenses by entering their driving license number and date of birth. The information available in this portal is drawn either from the Vehicle National Register or the centralized VAHAN. Any person who has applied for a new driving license can check the information for the same in this portal. The format in which the driving license needs to be entered in the portal is explained in the page itself with also the procedure to convert the old driving license in the new format too.

All the portals by the Government of India can be found in india.gov.in which is the national portal of India. To make it easier for the citizens to reach the relevant portal, a strong filter is embedded in this portal which will redirect the citizen to the relevant website. In addition to that, one can also use this website to check the latest news and additions to the portal. The portal is designed to create more transparency under the Digital India scheme.

