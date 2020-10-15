Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / Government of India always committed to protect the interest of farmers; Secretary, Agriculture holds meeting with 29 Farmer Unions from Punjab

Agriculture is always on top priority for Government of India. Central Government invited representatives of 29 Farmer Unions from Punjab which were associated with agitations in the State during last few days. This meeting was scheduled to be held at the level of Secretary Agriculture (AC&FW) Government of India.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of the aforesaid Farmers Unions of Punjab. This meeting was held with the Secretary (AC&FW). In this meeting, various issues related to farmers’ welfare were discussed for about two hours. At the end of this meeting, two memorandums on behalf of the Farmers’ Unions were given to Secretary (AC&FW). The Government of India is always committed to protect the interest of farmers and is always open for discussions.

