Government monitoring supply of each COVID-19 Essential Drug

Minister of State Mansukh Mandaviya today assured that the Government is monitoring supply of each COVID-19 Essential Drug. All drugs used in the management of COVID-19 are now available in India by ramping up production and increasing the imports. The availability of these drugs is being monitored by implementing three-pronged strategy of Supply Chain Management, Demand Side Management and Affordability.

Protocol Drugs:

Remdesivir Enoxaparin MethylPrednisolone Dexamethasone Tocilizumab Ivermectin

Non-protocol Drugs:

Favipiravir Amphotericin Apixaban

CDSCO and NPPA are coordinating with manufacturers to enhance production and getting data about current stock, current capacities, Projected production for the May, 2021.

Remdesivir:

Number of plants producing Remdesivir increased from 20 to 60 resulting in 3 times more availability in just 25 days.

Production ramped up 10 times, from 10 lakhs vials/month in April’21 to ~1 crore/ month in May’21.

Toscilizumab injection:

It is made available in the country by importing 20 times more than what was being done in normal times.

Dexamethasone 0.5 mg tablets:

Production enhanced from 6-8 times within a month

Dexamethasone Injection production ramped up almost 2 times. Enoxaparin Injection production increased 4 times in mere one month. Methyl Prednisolone Injection:

Production increased almost 3 times in a months time.

Ivermectin 12 mg tab production enhanced in the country by ~5 times within a month from 150 lakhs in April to 770 lakhs in May,2021. Favirpiravir:

A non-protocol drug but it is used to lower the virus load .

The production increased 4 times within a month

From 326.5 lakh in April,21 to 1644 lakh in May,21.

Amphoterecin B Injection:

Production ramped up ~ 3 times in a month.

3.80 lakh vials are in production and

3 lakh vials are being imported

Total 6.80 lakh vials will be available in the country.

