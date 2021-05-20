Government monitoring supply of each COVID-19 Essential Drug

Minister of State Mansukh Mandaviya today assured that the Government is monitoring supply of each COVID-19 Essential Drug. All drugs used in the management of COVID-19 are now available in India by ramping up production and increasing the imports. The availability of these drugs is being monitored by implementing three-pronged strategy of Supply Chain Management, Demand Side Management and Affordability.
Protocol Drugs:
- Remdesivir
- Enoxaparin
- MethylPrednisolone
- Dexamethasone
- Tocilizumab
- Ivermectin
Non-protocol Drugs:
- Favipiravir
- Amphotericin
- Apixaban
CDSCO and NPPA are coordinating with manufacturers to enhance production and getting data about current stock, current capacities, Projected production for the May, 2021.
- Remdesivir:
- Number of plants producing Remdesivir increased from 20 to 60 resulting in 3 times more availability in just 25 days.
- Production ramped up 10 times, from 10 lakhs vials/month in April’21 to ~1 crore/ month in May’21.
- Toscilizumab injection:
- It is made available in the country by importing 20 times more than what was being done in normal times.
- Dexamethasone 0.5 mg tablets:
- Production enhanced from 6-8 times within a month
- Dexamethasone Injection production ramped up almost 2 times.
- Enoxaparin Injection production increased 4 times in mere one month.
- Methyl Prednisolone Injection:
- Production increased almost 3 times in a months time.
- Ivermectin 12 mg tab production enhanced in the country by ~5 times within a month from 150 lakhs in April to 770 lakhs in May,2021.
- Favirpiravir:
- A non-protocol drug but it is used to lower the virus load .
- The production increased 4 times within a month
- From 326.5 lakh in April,21 to 1644 lakh in May,21.
- Amphoterecin B Injection:
- Production ramped up ~ 3 times in a month.
- 3.80 lakh vials are in production and
- 3 lakh vials are being imported
- Total 6.80 lakh vials will be available in the country.
