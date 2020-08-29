Government launches contest “Chunauti” to promote startups in small towns

The government has earmarked a budget of over 95 crore rupees over a period of three years for this programme. It aims at identifying around three hundred startups working in identified areas and providing them seed funds of upto 25 lakh rupees and other facilities.

Under this challenge the Ministry of Electronics and IT will invite startups in the areas of work including Edu Tech, Agri Tech and FinTech solutions for masses, Supply Chain and Logistic management, Infrastructure, Medical Healthcare as well as jobs and skilling.

The Ministry said, the startups selected through Chunauti will be provided various support from the Government. Speaking at the virtual event, Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad urged the young, talented innovators of India to come forward and avail benefits of the Chunauti challenge of Government and create new software products and apps.

