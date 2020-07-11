Government launches ASEEM portal to help skilled people find sustainable livelihood opportunities

The portal will map details of workers based on regions and local industry demands and will bridge demand-supply gap of skilled workforce across sectors.

ASEEM portal will provide employers a platform to assess the availability of skilled workforce and formulate their hiring plans.

It refers to all the data, trends and analytics which describe the workforce market and map demand of skilled workforce to supply.

The Artificial Intelligence-based platform will also provide real-time granular information by identifying relevant skilling requirements and employment prospects.

Launching the portal, Minister of Skill Development and Entrpreneurship Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey said, the ASEEM portal has been envisioned to give a huge impetus to our persistent efforts to bridge the demand-supply gap for skilled workforce, bringing limitless and infinite opportunities for the youth.

He said, the initiative also aims at accelerating India’s journey towards recovery by mapping skilled workforce and connecting them with relevant livelihood opportunities especially in the post COVID era.

ASEEM will be used as a match-making engine to map skilled workers with the jobs available. The ASEEM portal and App will have provision for registration and data upload for workers across job roles, sectors and geographies.