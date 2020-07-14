Government kicks off ‘Make in India’ app innovation challenge

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in partnership with Atal Innovation Mission – Niti Aayog has launched Digital India AatmaNirbhar Bharat Innovate Challenge to identify the best Indian Apps that are already being used by citizens and have the potential to scale and become world class Apps in their respective categories

The Challenge will run in 2 tracks.

(1)TRACK 1 : Promotion of Existing Apps

(2)TRACK 2 : Development of New Apps

The focus of the Track 1 App Innovation Challenge, is to identify the best Indian Apps that are already being used by citizens and have the potential to scale and become world class Apps in their respective categories.

AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge Track 1 has been launched in the following 8 broad categories:-

(1)Office Productivity & Work from Home

(2)Social Networking

(3)E-Learning

(4)Entertainment

(5)Health & Wellness

(6)Business including Agritech and Fintech

(7)News

(8)Games

PROCESS FOR INNOVATION CHALLENGE

• The Innovation Challenge is available on www.innovate.mygov.in

• The last date of submission of entry is 18th July 2020

• The applicant needs to apply only online to submit their proposals by registering and logging on MyGov portal: www.mygov.in

• Applicants are advised to provide self-contained proposals with essential supporting materials provided as uploads for an informed and fair evaluation/review

• No changes will be accepted once proposals are submitted

• Providing incorrect information will lead to outright rejection of proposals

WHAT ARE THE EVALUATION PARAMETERS ?

Applicants Proposal/Apps will be evaluated on some parameters

• Ease of use

• Robustness

• Security features

• Scalability

There will be a two stage Selection Process:

• 1st Stage – Screening of eligible entries

• 2nd Stage – Evaluation by Jury, with actual Demo

WHAT IS THE SELECTION PROCESS ?

• Jury with experts from Private Sector & Academia will Evaluate

• Shortlisted Apps will be awarded & put on Leader boards

• Government will adopt suitable Apps & guide them to maturity

IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER ?

The Innovation Challenge will be available on www.innovate.mygov.in/app-challenge from 4th July 2020. The last date of submission of entries is 18th July 2020.

• Launch of Innovation Challenge: 4th July 2020, on innovate.mygov.in

• Last date for Submission: 18th July 2020 at 5:30 P.M

• Screening of Entries Received: 20th to 24th July 2020

• Evaluation by the Jury: 27th July to 3rd August 2020

• Final Announcement: 7th August, 2020

Following Awards will be given in each of the Eight Categories

• First Prize Rs. 20 Lakhs

• Second Prize Rs. 15 Lakhs

• Third Prize Rs. 10 Lakhs

For the purposes of evaluation, Jury may create sub categories in each category and then Apps will be classified into respective subcategories, based on functionality and evaluated.

• First Prize Rs. 5 Lakhs

• Second Prize Rs. 3 Lakhs

• Third Prize Rs. 2 Lakhs

Subsequent to this App Innovation Challenge, Track 2 of the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge seeks to identify Indian start ups / entrepreneurs /companies and encourage them with ideation, incubation, prototyping and roll out of applications.

There is tremendous scope in India in various sectors for new Apps which solve specific issue for India and the world. If you can think of making traditional Indian games more popular via Apps? If you can develop Apps with targeted and smart access to the right age group for learning, gaming, etc? This challenge is for you . Start Coding for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.