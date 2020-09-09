Government issues SOP for partial reopening of schools & institutions

In the backdrop of the ongoing ‘Unlock 4’, partial resumption of activities in schools for students of classes 9-12 will be allowed from 21 September. The Health ministry issued guidelines to ensure smooth school operations.

Students of classes 9th to 12th will be allowed to attend school on a voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers after taking written consent of their parents/guardians.

Apart from mandatory masks, Schools has to ensure regular sanitisation including frequently touched surfaces , respiratory etiquettes, hand washing in schools. Teachers and students have to maintain a physical distancing of 6 feet, wherever feasible. While, Seating arrangement has to ensure a distance of 6 feet between chairs, desks too.

In the school premises, only asymptomatic people will be allowed. While, Online and distance learning shall be encouraged. Whereas, Schools outside containment zones will only be allowed to open. Students, teachers and employees living in containment zones will not be allowed to attend the school.

50% of the teaching and non teaching staff will be called to schools. Assemblies, sports and events, which can lead to overcrowding will be strictly prohibited. Swimming Pools & Cafeteria/mess facility will remain closed.

Similar SOPs were also issued on preventive measures to contain spread of covid-19 in skill or entrepreneurship training institutions, higher educational institutions conducting doctoral courses and post graduate studies in technical and professional programs requiring laboratory /experimental work.

