Government is helping the pensioners to be “Atamnirbhar” in life: Dr Jitendra Singh

The Union Minister of State (I/C) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that under the able leadership of Prime Mininster, Narendra Modi, the Department of Pensions & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) is trying to make the pensioners “Atamnirbhar” by promoting the Digital Life Certificate for pensioners which can be given from the comfort of one’s home also. Earlier due to difficulties faced by the pensioners in submitting the Life Certificate because of Covid-19 pandemic , the Government has relaxed the existing timeline for submission of Life Certificate from 1st November, 2020 to 31st December 2020, MoS said.

Addressing an interactive session of Bhrahma Kumari Sister Shivani, on “Power of Thoughts and Meditation in Covid-19 pandemic” organized by DoPPW here today, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the Pensioners as senior citizens being the most vulnerable group in the wake of the Covid 19 pandemic, need a helping hand and compassionate ears in addition to medical care and such programmes will help them to tackle their mental stress level thus protecting them from physical illness as well.

While appreciating the inevitable style of Bhrahma Kumari Sister Shivani in making her point, Jitendra Singh said that senior citizens always have lot to offer to the society and their valuable experiences can bring changes to the society. The key to happiness is being greatful for all that we have and to be self content which is enshrined in all ancient scriptures and now it has also been acknowledged by science that mental and emotional well being leads to better physical health and immunity against diseases, he said.

Endorsing the thoughts on building positivity in life given by Bhrahma Kumari Sister Shivani in her address, the Minister said that life style modifications are must in this period of Covid-19 Pandemic as one should liberate oneself from nagging thoughts. He said that though the average life span has increased in India to in recent years but one should add life to the years and not years to the life.

Earlier addressing the programme, Bhrahma Kumari Sister Shivani call for keeping oneself energized with positive thoughts in this period of Covid-19 pandemic and make the others energized like a well lit Diya giving energy to the other Diyas. Through their sanskars, they can take care of not only their own emotional well being but also contribute to emotional strength of everyone else in home and in society as they are the givers of unconditional emotional support, stability, hope and love to all younger members of their family and society at large, she added.

Dr Kshatrapati Shivaji, Secretary (Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare ) and Sanjiv Narain Mathur Joint Secretary (Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare) along with other senior officials and office bearers of the Pensioners’ Associations were present in this online event.

This programme was aimed to sensitize senior pensioner on mental wellbeing during Corona pandemic . The DoPPW has been taking extra efforts for organizing programs for addressing pensioners’ health issues including providing counseling for Covid 19, yoga sessions for enhancing immunity and overall health, through video-conferencing connecting large number of pensioners across India with the help of Pensioners Associations.