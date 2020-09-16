The Government is encouraging Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to manage municipal solid waste in scientific manner including processing waste –to-compost and other process. The Government has introduced a policy on promotion of City Compost wherein a Market Development Assistance (MDA) of Rs. 1500/- MT in the form of subsidy has been provided for scaling up production and consumption of city compost made out from city waste.

This information was given by minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shri D V Sadananda Gowda in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

Shri Gowda said that initially, marketing and promotion of city compost was done through the existing fertilizer marketing companies. Subsequently to increase the volume of sale and to make compost available at affordable prices to farmers, compost manufacturers willing to market city compost were allowed for sale of compost in bulk directly to farmers and claim MDA.

The Minister further informed that the fertilizer companies have adopted 498 villages for promoting use of city compost. With the concerted efforts of the Government as well as fertilizer marketing companies/marketing entities, the production and sale of city compost has increased consistently over the years. The exact year-wise production and sales position for the last four years is as under:

( in MT)

Year Production of city compost Sale by marketing companies Bulk Sale by manufacturing companies Total sale 2016-17 196999.32 96584.00 – 96584.00 2017-18 338701.38 123569.87 75492.04 199061.91 2018-19 363261.24 195551.48 111078.99 306630.47 2019-20 327790.58 215725.88 108872.57 324598.45