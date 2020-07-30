Government invites nominations for awards in the field of Disaster Management

Nominations of Individuals and Institutions can be uploaded at “www.dmawards.ndma.gov.in” up to 31stAug 2020. These awards are announced on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on 23rd January every year.

The Government of India has instituted Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskaar to recognise the excellent work done by the individuals and institutions in the field of disaster management. In addition to a certificate, these awards carry a cash award of Rs 51 lakhs for an Institution and Rs 5 lakhs for an Individual.

An individual can apply for the award as well as nominate other person or institution. The nominated individual or institution should have worked in any area of disaster management like Prevention, Mitigation, Preparedness, Rescue, Response, Relief, Rehabilitation, Research, Innovation or early warning in India.

Disasters affect lives, livelihoods and property across the entire spectrum of our society. Disasters also evoke a sense of compassion and selfless service across the nation. In the aftermath of a disaster, different sections of our society come together and work towards alleviating the suffering of those affected by the disasters. The Government’s efforts to save lives through mitigation, risk reduction, effective response, and build back better are often augmented by the hard work of community based organisations, selfless volunteers, dedicated Non Government Organisations, conscientious corporate, academic and research institutions and individuals. Many organisations and individuals are working silently but persistently on mitigation and preparedness so that the impact of future disasters can be minimized. There is a need to recognise the efforts of individuals and organisations who have been working assiduously to alleviate human suffering caused by disasters.