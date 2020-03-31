Government hikes MG-NREGS wages in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, average increase of Rs.20

Mahatma Gandhi NREGS wages have been revised by Department of Rural Development, GoI with effect from 1st April, 2020.

he average national increase is Rs 20. Focus of Mahatma Gandhi NREGS may be on individual beneficiary-oriented works which directly benefit SC, ST and women headed households as well as small and marginal farmers and other poor households.

However, close consultation and guidance of the State as well as district authorities would be necessary to ensure that lock down conditions are not violated and norms of social distancing are scrupulously followed.Ministry of Rural Development is according top priority to liquidate the wage and material arrears.

An amount of Rs. 4,431 crore has been released in this week to various States/UTs to liquidate these liabilities of current fiscal year and the remaining such liabilities along with 1st tranche for the year 2020-21 will be released before 15th April, 2020. An amount of Rs. 721 crore has been released to State Government of Andhra Pradesh.