Government had endeavoured to balance the rights and obligations of employees and the employers in the Labour Codes : Shri Gangwar

The Minister of State (I/C) for Labour and Employment, while initiating the discussion on the 3 labour codes in the Lok Sabha today has said that these labour Codes have been brought with a view to balance the interests, rights and obligations of employees and the employers in the country. He stressed that these Labour codes will prove to be a Game-Changer mile stone in ensuring the welfare of labour. The three labour Codes include ; (1)OSH code, (2) IR Code and (3)Social Security Code.

Referring to several provisions made for the first time in 73 years, he informed that these include right of letter appointment which will encourage formal employment, He also said the definition of migrant labour has been expanded to also include those who move to other states for work without routing through the contractors. This will help them secure entitlement of and better targeting of welfare schemes in the country.

Similarly, Shri Gangwar informed that mechanism has been proposed for re-skilling of those workers who are removed from the work. He asserted that one of the most important provisions include bringing unorganised sector workers, GIG and Platform workers within the social security net. Shri Gangwar added that recognising importance of the Trade Unions, a tri-stage process of conciliation has been proposed at Enterprise level, State level, and the National level for speedier resolutions of labour issues.

The Minister emphasised that the changes in the labour Codes have been made keeping in mind the unprecedented transformation that India has undergone during 73 years of independence in terms of technology, work methodologies, work-sphere facilities and the nature of works. Nobody could have imagined 70 years ago that one could Work from Home. Therefore, the changes in labour laws have been envisaged by duly recognising the changes global scenario and for meeting future work requirements. As such work was initiated on historical 4 labour Codes with these objectives in mind.

Shri Gangwar futher elaborated how the Labour Codes were widely discussed at various for a including 4 sub-Committees, 10 Inter- Ministerial discussions, Trade Unions, Employers’ Associations, State Govts, Experts, International Bodies and also invited public suggestions/comment by placing them in public domain for2-3 months

He appealed to the Members of the Lok Sabha to discuss and pass the Codes unanimously.