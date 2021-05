The Constitution Bench of the Hon’ble Supreme Court has pronounced Judgement dated 5.5.2021 in the matter of Writ Petition NO.938 of 2020 Shiv Sangram V/s Union of India and other various Civil Appeals involving interpretation of the provisions of the Constitution 102nd Amendment Act,2018.

As provided in the Supreme Court Rules, 2013, a Review Petition for review of the judgement of the Hon’ble Supreme Court has been filed by the Union of India on 13thMay,2021.

