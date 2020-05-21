Government exempts pregnant women, divyang employees from attending office

Minister of State in Prime Minister’s Office and MoS for Personnel and Training Dr Jitendra Singh said, a circular to this effect has been issued and is expected to be followed by different Ministries, Departments as well as State and Union Territory Governments.

He said, pregnant women employees who are not already on maternity leave will also be exempted from attending office. Persons with disabilities are also to be given similar exemption from attending office.

Dr Singh said, in order to avoid unnecessary crowding, all the Heads of Departments have been advised to ensure three sets of timings.

These would be 9 AM to 5 PM, 9.30 AM to 6 PM and 10 AM to 6.30 PM.