Government exempts more services from restriction under 21 day lockdown

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to the state chief secretaries clarifying that people and logistics involved in the running of these services will be exempted on the lines of other essential services.

These services include distribution of food items and nutrition support by Anganwadiworkers, once in 15 days, at the doorsteps of beneficiaries like children, women and lactating mothers.

Those involved in direct marketing of farm produce, with assistance from government authorities, hospital and related medical services under AYUSH and manufacturing and packaging of drugs under this category have also been exempted as per the latest directive. The Centre, however said, social distancing and proper hygiene practices must be ensured.