Government exempts farming and allied activities from lockdown: COVID-19
2020-03-29
The decision has been taken with a view to address problems being faced by the farming community. This will also ensure uninterrupted harvesting of crops.
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been constantly monitoring issues related to the farmers ever since the lockdown was enforced. He was apprised of the difficulties the farmers could face in the harvesting of their crops and transporting foodgrains to the mandis. The decision will also allow unhindered harvesting of crops.
Under the 2nd Addendum issued by the Union Home Ministry the categories that have been exempted from the lockdown include agencies engaged in procurement of agriculture products such as MSP operations; Mandis operated by the Agriculture Produce Market Committee or as notified by the State Government, Farming operations by farmers and farm workers in the field and custom hiring centres related to farm machinery.
Manufacturing and packaging units of fertilisers, pesticides and seed and Intra and Inter-State movement of harvesting and sowing related machines like combined harvester and other agriculture and horticulture implements have also been exempted from the lockdown.