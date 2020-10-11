Government did more for villages in six years than what was done in earlier six decades, says PM Modi

He said, when there is a record of property, citizens gain confidence and new avenues for investment open up. The Prime Minister said, in the last 6 years, continuous work is being done to remove chronic shortages.

He said, today, without any discrimination in the country, everyone is developing and getting benefits of schemes with complete transparency.

During the event the Prime Minister interacted with some of the beneficiaries who have been provided Property Cards.

These one lakh property holders are from 763 villages across six States including 346 from Uttar Pradesh, 221 from Haryana, 100 from Maharashtra, 44 from Madhya Pradesh, 50 from Uttarakhand and two from Karnataka.

Some of the beneficiaries also availed the loan from the banks through the property cards.

The beneficiaries profusely thanked the Prime Minister and appreciated the move.

In Uttar Pradesh, people in rural areas are very much happy and enthused by the launch of SWAMITVA scheme and distribution of Property Cards.

The people say Property Cards under the SVAMITVA Scheme will empower and change the lives of millions of people.

One of the beneficiaries in Pilibhit district Vipin Kumar said that this scheme will eradicate land and property disputes in villages.