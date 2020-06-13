Government committed to welfare of poor: Union Minister Smriti Irani

Addressing a virtual rally Delhi Jan Samvad on Saturday, the Minister said, during this time of crisis Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a package of 20 lakh crore rupees. She said, the package will give new strength and opportunity to the country and countrymen.

The Union Minister lauded the efforts of Delhi BJP workers who provided food, ration to crores of poor people under feed the needy programme after lockdown.



She said, Narendra Modi Government is committed for the welfare of poor and in the time of crisis, Government provided free ration and gas cylinders so that no one goes hungry.



Speaking about achievements of Narendra Modi Government in last one year, Ms Irani said, after getting people’s mandate for the second time, the Government resolved problems related to unity and integrity of the country which was going on since six decades.

BJP National Vice President Shyam Jaju and Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Kumar Gupta also addressed on the occasion.