Government announces 141 Padma Awards for this year on occasion of 71st Republic Day

Former Union Ministers George Fernandes, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley will be awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Pejavara math seer late Vishveshateertha Swamiji will be awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Former Prime Minister of Mauritius Anerood Jugnauth, Hindustani classical vocalist Chhannulal Mishra and Boxer MC Mary Kom will also get Padma Vibhushan.

Former Chief Minister of Goa Manohar Parrikar and Legal luminary and educator NR Madhava Menon to be conferred Padma Bhushan posthumously. Eminent Writer Manoj Das, Shuttler PV Sindhu, industrialist Anand Mahindra will get Padma Bhushan.



Footballer Oinem Bembem Devi, Film Director Karan Johar, Actress Kangna Ranaut will get Padma Shri.

Several unsung heroes like Jagdish Lal Ahuja, Javed Ahmad Tak, Tulasi Gowda, Mohammed Sharif, Satyanayana Mundayoor, S Ramakrishna and Yogi Aeron have been selected for Padma Shri.