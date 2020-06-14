Government allocates over Rs 2 lakh cr for development of J&K: Defence Minister

Addressing Jammu Jan Samvad rally through video conferencing, Rajnath Singh said, the government will carry out so much development activities in Jammu and Kashmir that people of PoK will demand to be part of India.

He said, Modi government has taken several landmark decisions and the abrogation of Article 370 was one of them.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership during the Covid-19 crisis is lauded, not only within the country, but across the globe, the Defence Minister said.

He said the Prime Minister accepted the Corona crisis as a challenge and took many big and important decisions.



Rajnath Singh said, the economy was adversely affected during the time of Corona crisis, but the Prime Minister announced a package of 20 lakh crore rupees for the countrymen.