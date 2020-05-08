Goods train runs over 15 migrant workers in Aurangabad

Two others injured in the mishap which took place under the Karmad Police station jurisdiction. Police said, the workers were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna in central Maharashtra along rail tracks. It said, they were sleeping on rail tracks due to exhaustion when they were run over by the goods train coming from Jalna.

The police said, three labourers who were also part of the group survived as they were sleeping some distance away from rail tracks. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said an enquiry has been ordered into the incident and relief work is underway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident. The Prime Minister in a tweet said, he spoke to the Railway Minister and he is closely monitoring the situation. Prime Minister Modi said, all possible assistance required is being provided.