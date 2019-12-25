Good Governance Index launched

The Good Governance Day is observed on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Singh said that Good Governance Index has been scientifically designed on various parameters of governance.

He said, it has been designed keeping in mind the citizen-centricity, which is the prime mantra of Government.

He added that Good Governance Index will also seek to determine the status of governance and provide reference threshold for future also.

The Minister said that documentation of good governance index is the effort in the direction to carry forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for good governance.

He added that good governance initiatives are being replicated not only by the states in India, but also by the other countries.