GoM meeting on COVID-19 to held today

The GoM will be briefed about the latest status, response and management of COVID-19 in the country. The GoM is also expected to be briefed on the progress made in the spheres of the tasks assigned to the 11 Empowered Groups.



It will also be apprised about the growing medical infrastructure in the country.



The Group of Ministers (GoM) will have in depth deliberation on containment strategy and management aspects of COVID-19.



External Affairs Minister, Civil Aviation Minister, Minister of State for Home, Minister of State for Shipping and Chemical and Fertilizers, Minister of State for Health are part of the GoM. Chief of Defence Staff is also part of it.



