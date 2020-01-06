Golden Globes: World War drama ‘1917’ surprise winner; Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix bag top honours

Directed by Sam Mendes, the film has been praised for being shot in a single take and is a close look at the war through the eyes of two young British soldiers but Martin Scorsese and Noah Baumbach’s films were expected to win the award. Mendes also walked away with the best director trophy, defeating Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino.

Phoenix was also a surprise winner at the Golden Globes in the best actor in a motion picture – drama category, which many thought would go to Adam Driver for his role in “Marriage Story”. Pitt took home the best supporting actor trophy for his performance as a gruff stuntman with secrets in “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood”. In his expletive-filled acceptance speech, Phoenix, known for being notoriously moody, acknowledged that he can be “a pain in the ***”.

He also called out Hollywood to walk the talk on voting and climate change. “It’s great to vote but sometimes we have to take that responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives. I hope that we can do that we don’t have to take private jets to Palm Springs sometimes or back, please,? he said. Pitt, in his acceptance speech, appealed for kindness while praising fellow nominees and co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. “If you have the chance to be kind to someone tomorrow, take it. I think we need it,” the actor said.

The award for the best picture- musical or comedy went to Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, which also claimed the award for the best screenplay. Awkwafina created history by becoming the first performer of Asian descent to win a best actress- musical or comedy Golden Globe for her role in “The Farewell”. She is only the sixth woman of Asian origin to receive a nomination in the category. The best actor award in this category went to Taron Egerton for his role in Elton John biopic “Rocketman”.

Though “Marriage Story” failed to register a win in the other major categories, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association voters recognised Laura Dern in the best supporting actress category for her role of a lawyer in the Netflix divorce drama.

The Golden Globes, which kickstart the awards season in Hollywood by recognising the best in both cinema and television, were hosted by Ricky Gervais. South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho’s class satire “Parasite” was named best motion picture – foreign language. Joon Ho used his moment in the spotlight to talk about how subtitles can introduce viewers to diverse cinema magic. “Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films,” the director, who became the first South Korean to win the Globe, said via a translator. “I think we use only one language: the cinema,” said the filmmaker behind this year’s most talked about international movie.

In the animation category, “Missing Link” was the surprise winner over “Frozen 2”, “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”, “The Lion King” and “Toy Story 4”. “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman” was adjudged the best original song, while Hildur Guonadottir won the best original score for “Joker”. In the television category, “Fleabag” was the predictable winner by taking home the awards for the best television series – musical or comedy and the best actress for actor-creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Olivia Colman won the best actress trophy for TV Drama for her role in Netflix’s “The Crown”. HBO’s Succession was named the best television series ? drama while its lead actor Brian Cox won his maiden trophy in the best actor in a TV drama series. Australian actor Russell Crowe was named the best actor in a limited-series or TV movie for his role as Roger Ailes “The Loudest Voice”, while the best actress trophy went to Michelle Williams for her performance in “Fosse/Verdon”.

While Crowe could not attend the ceremony due to wildfires in home country Australia, in a written note, he talked about the impact of climate change. Williams, in a moving speech on female empowerment, said she was “grateful to have lived at a moment in our society where choice exists”. “Chernobyl”, based on the Chernobyl disaster in North Ukraine in 1986, won the best TV movie or limited series award.

The HBO show also helped Stellan Skarsgar win the best supporting actor trophy in the category. Actor Ramy Youssef won the best actor trophy for “Ramy” in a TV series, comedy while Patricia Arquette took home the best supporting actress in a series, limited series or drama category for her role in “The Act”.

Arquette used her time on the stage to urge everyone to vote in 2020. “I’m so grateful to be here and celebrate this but also I know tonight, January 5, 2020, we’re not going to look back on this night … in the history books we will see a country on the brink of war,” Arquette said. “The United States of America, a President tweeting out a threat of 52 bombs including cultural sites. Young people risking their lives traveling across the world. People not knowing if bombs are going to drop on their kids heads and the continent of Australia on fire,” she added.