Gold prices fall to Rs. 32 to Rs. 51,503 per 10 gram in Delhi

The precious yellow metal fell for the third consecutive day amid muted global trends. Silver prices also fell Rs. 626 to Rs. 62,410 per kilogram.

In the international market, gold was quoting marginally lower at 1,901 U.S. dollars per ounce. Silver also fell to 24 dollars and 18 cents per ounce.

Experts said, gold prices traded under pressure on stronger dollar as investors switched to dollar as safe-haven buying.