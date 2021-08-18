Godawari Power & Ispat shines on getting approval for capacity expansion

Godawari Power And Ispat is currently trading at Rs. 1319.95, up by 17.10 points or 1.31% from its previous closing of Rs. 1302.85 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1342.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1342.00 and Rs. 1295.00 respectively. So far 1220 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘T’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1840.00 on 29-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 265.70 on 24-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1440.00 and Rs. 1269.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 4590.75 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 67.50%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 2.14% and 30.35% respectively.

Godawari Power & Ispat has received approval from Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board for ‘Consent to Operate’ for expanded Iron Ore Mine of capacity of 2.35 Million Tonnes Per Year along with other associated activities under section 25/26 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and under section 21 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 within the existing mining lease area of 138.96 Ha at VillageKachche, Tehsil Bhanupratappur, District Uttar Bastar (Kanker), Chhattisgarh.

Godawari Power & Ispat is engaged in the production of sponge iron, steel billets, ferro alloys, HB wires, oxygen, fly ash bricks and is also in the power business.

