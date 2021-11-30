Go Fashion (India) makes spectacular listing with 91% premium on the BSE

Go Fashion (India) has debuted at Rs 1,316.00 on the BSE, up by 626 points or 90.72% from its issue price of Rs 690.

The scrip is currently trading at Rs 1279.40, up by 589.40 points or 85.42% from its issue price. It has touched a high and low of Rs 1341 and Rs 1210 respectively. So far 5.20 lakh shares were traded on the counter.

The offering, which was open for subscription between November 17, 2021 and November 22, 2021, had received a whopping 135.46 times subscription. The issue price was fixed at Rs 690 per share i.e. at upper end of price band of Rs 655-690 apiece.

Go Fashion (India) is engaged in the development, design, sourcing, marketing, and retailing of a range of women’s bottom-wear products under the brand, ‘Go Colors’.