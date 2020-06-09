Tuesday , June 9 2020
Globetrotting with Galaxy: The Kingdom of Thailand

 

 

It is almost time for summer vacation and our hearts have never longed so much for a holiday. When memories of beaches and mountains seem like the only escape, we decided to unlock the treasure trove of travel photographs.

 

Right from the turquoise waters, we handpicked ‘The Land of Smiles’- Thailand. With tropical islands, its bustling markets and a delectable cuisine, Thailand is every traveller’s favourite resort.

 

Nachiket Save, who lives in Mumbai, captured his journey to Thailand through Galaxy S10. The camera technology on Galaxy S10 hits the right cord, with users getting an expansive view through its ultra-wide 123-degree field-of-view camera lens. Galaxy S10 camera’s human eye field-of-view captures wide landscape shots as realistically as it were through the naked eye.

 

Here are some of the pictures shot #withGalaxy to satiate the wanderlust in you

 

Arrival at the Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok. Clicked using Galaxy S10’s 16MP Ultra Wide camera

 

30,000 feet above the ground en route Thailand

 

Adventure at the Safari World, Bangkok. Clicked on Galaxy S10, pro-grade camera

 

Sailing in luxury on the Chao Phraya River Cruise. Shot on Galaxy S10’s Bright Night mode

 

Shopping at Pattaya’s famous floating market. Clicked on Galaxy S10 using 16MP Ultra Wide camera

 

The fascinating floating markets of Pattaya captured on Galaxy S10 using Scene Optimizer

 

The expansive Pattaya Beach. Clicked on Galaxy S10 using 12MP Wide-Angle camera

 

[Nachiket Save from Mumbai, has been a Samsung Member for a year. He loves his Galaxy smartphone and likes experimenting with photography]

