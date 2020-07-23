Global cues push equities higher, healthcare stocks rise

The indices opened on a shaky note, but soon consolidated gains.

Sector-wise, S&P BSE Healthcare, Realty, Auto and Oil and Gas indices ended in the green, while BSE IT and Telecom indices slipped.

The Nifty50 closed at 11,215.45, higher by 82.85 points or 0.74 per cent from the previous close of 11,132.60 points.

The Sensex closed at 38,140.47, higher by 268.95 points or 0.71 per cent from the previous close of 37,871.52.

It had opened at 37,814.92 and touched an intra-day high of 38,225.03 and a low of 37,738.59 points.