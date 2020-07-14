Global COVID-19 death toll tops 566,000 while total infections reach 12.76 mln: WHO

According to the latest WHO figure, as of 15:12 CEST on Monday, there had been 12,768,307 confirmed cases of COVID-19 around the world, including 566,654 deaths.

In the United States which is the hardest hit by the pandemic, the disease had infected 3,353,348 people as of Monday evening and caused 135,582 deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

The surge of the number of cases has made the shortage of medical supplies more obvious in many hospitals.

In Miami-Dade County, the usage rate of respirators has reached 129 percent, while in Florida, 47 hospitals do not have intensive care unit beds.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on Monday said many local hospitals have reached capacity and are facing shortage of medical staff.

Florida reported 15,300 new coronavirus cases Sunday, shattering not only its own previous single-day record, but also those of any other state as the pandemic continued to rage in the country.

In Japan, the Okinawa government on Monday said 32 new COVID-19 cases were reported at the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, bringing the number of total infection cases there to 98.

On the same day, the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Yamaguchi prefecture also confirmed that some people there had been infected by COVID-19, but did not disclose the number.

Brazil on Monday said a total of 1,884,967 people had tested positive for COVID-19 and 72,883 people had died from the disease.

In the past day, tests detected 20,286 new cases of infection and 733 more patients died, according to the Health Ministry.

Since the outbreak began in the country, 1,154,837 COVID-19 patients have recovered, the ministry said.

The southeast state of Sao Paulo, the country’s most populated state, is the hardest hit, with 374,607 cases of infection and 17,907 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro with 132,044 cases and 11,474 deaths, and Ceara with 137,206 cases and 6,947 deaths.

Brazil saw the world’s second-largest outbreak, after the United States, both in the number of deaths and in total cases.

India’s federal health ministry Monday morning said 500 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 28,701 positive cases, were reported during the previous 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 23,174 and total cases to 878,254.

This is said to be the highest single day spike in the number of fresh cases in the country so far.

Russia registered 6,537 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing its total to 733,699, the country’s COVID-19 response center said in a statement Monday.

The country’s death toll had risen by 104 to 11,439, while 504,021 people had recovered, including 2,960 over the previous 24 hours, according to the statement.

On Sunday, 275,334 people were still under medical observation, while over 23.2 million tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia’s consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Monday in a separate statement.

Peru on Monday said the number of its COVID-19 cases has risen to 330,123, after tests detected 3,797 new cases in the previous 24 hours.

The death toll rose to 12,054, the Health Ministry said in its latest pandemic report.

Peru has resumed economic activity in most of the country, with just seven regions still under lockdown due to high rates of transmission.

The Ministry of Production on Monday issued a regulation that calls on restaurants and similar establishments to operate at just 40 percent of capacity starting July 20 to facilitate social distancing.