Global COVID-19 death toll nears 710,000: WHO

Globally, 18,902,735 confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been reported to WHO.

The United States and Brazil remain the top two in both confirmed cases and deaths, with 4,781,612 cases and 157,357 deaths reported from the U.S., and 2,859,073 cases and 97,256 deaths from Brazil.

Following the top two in terms of confirmed cases are India with 2,027,074 cases, Russia with 877,135 cases, South Africa with 538,184 cases, Mexico with 456,100 cases, Peru with 447,624 cases, Chile with 366,671 cases, Colombia with 345,714 cases, and Iran with 320,117 cases.

On the list of death toll after the top two are Mexico with 49,689 cases, the UK with 46,413 cases, India with 41,585 cases, Italy with 35,187 cases, France with 30,189 cases, Spain with 28,500 cases, Peru with 20,228 cases, Iran with 17,976 cases, Russia with 14,725 cases, and Colombia with 11,624 cases.

According to WHO regional offices, Americas remains the most affected area by COVID-19, with a total of 10,135,322 cases and 376,606 deaths, followed by Europe, where 3,513,219 cases and 215,640 deaths have been reported.

In Asia, the Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday confirmed 462 new daily COVID-19 cases, falling just shy of its record of 472 confirmed cases on Aug. 2, with the capital’s cumulative total reaching 15,107, the highest among Japan’s 47 prefectures.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) on Friday revealed that the number of COVID-19 cases across the African continent had exceeded 1 million.

The Africa CDC, a specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union Commission, said in its latest situation update that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the continent had risen to 1,007,366 as of Friday afternoon.

The Africa CDC report showed that the number of deaths related to COVID-19 rose from 21,617 on Thursday to 22,066 on Friday.