The tolls include over 1 lakh 10 thousand deaths in the United States, the country with the highest death rate from the pandemic. The US also saw nearly 20 lakh infections.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 40,465 deaths from 2,84,868 cases, Brazil with 35,930 deaths and 6,72,846 infections, Italy with 33,846 deaths from 2,34,801 cases, and France with 29,142 deaths and 1,90,631 cases.