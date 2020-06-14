Global COVID-19 cases touch 77 lakh with 4,27,000 deaths

According to Johns Hopkins University, US is reporting the highest number of cases at 20 lakh 61 thousand 315, followed by Brazil 8 lakh 28 thousand 810 and Russia 5 lakh 19 thousand 458.



United States has also reported the highest number of deaths 1 lakh 15 thousand 59, followed by Brazil 41,828, the United Kingdom 41,662 and Italy 34,301.

Please share this news







