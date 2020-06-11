Thursday , June 11 2020
Global COVID-19 cases touch 72 lakh with over 4,11,000 deaths

According to Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE), the total number of cases stood at 72 lakh 44 thousand 108, while the death toll increased to 4 lakh 11 thousand 260.

The US continues to be at top with 19 lakh 79 thousand 411 confirmed cases and deaths at 1 lakh 11 thousand 989. After the US, Brazil comes in second place with 7 lakh 39 thousand 503 infections.

Regarding fatalities, the UK continues in the second position after the US with 40 thousand 968 COVID-19 deaths, which also accounts for the highest number of fatalities in Europe.

