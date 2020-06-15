Global COVID-19 cases near 7.9 million: Johns Hopkins University

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 7,893,700, while the fatalities stood at 432,922, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

With 2,093,508 cases and 115,732 deaths, the US continues with the world’s highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities, according to the CSSE.

In terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 867,624 infections.

This was followed by Russia (528,267), India (320,922), the UK (297,342), Spain (243,928), Italy (236,989), Peru (229,736), France (194,153), Germany (187,518), Iran (187,427), Turkey (178,239), Chile (174,293), Mexico (146,837), Pakistan (139,230), Saudi Arabia (127,541) and Canada (100,043), the CSSE figures showed.

Regarding fatalities, Brazil has overtaken the UK in the second position with 43,332 COVID-19 deaths.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (41,783), Italy (34,345), France (29,410), Spain (27,136) and Mexico (17,141).