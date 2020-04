Of these fatalities, nearly three-quarters of the deaths are in Europe. A total of 37,709 deaths have been recorded in Europe, with Italy registering 13,915, followed by Spain with ten thousand deaths, France with 5,387 and the United States with 5,316.

The United States and Canada have 235,900 cases and 5,427 deaths and Asia has 112,061 cases with 3,998 deaths.