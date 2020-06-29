Global coronavirus cases exceed one-crore mark

Half the world’s cases have been in the United States and Europe, but Covid-19 is now rapidly growing in the Americas. The virus is also affecting South Asia and Africa, where it is not expected to peak until the end of July. Outbreaks are still spreading in many parts of the world, with one million new cases recorded in the last six days.

The US has reported a total of 25 lakh cases and 125,000 deaths with Covid-19 so far – more than any other country.

The country with the second-highest number of recorded cases is Brazil, with a total of 13 lakh, and more than 57 thousand deaths. Russia reported 6 lakh 633 thousand 542 cases and more than nine thousand deaths so far.

