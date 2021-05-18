Gland Pharma zooms on reporting 34% rise in Q4 consolidated net profit

Gland Pharma is currently trading at Rs. 3007.50, up by 214.65 points or 7.69 % from its previous closing of Rs. 2792.85 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2900.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 3061.00 and Rs. 2861.70 respectively. So far 19372 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 3,061.00 on 18-May-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1701.00 on 20-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 3061.00 and Rs. 2751.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 49237.80 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 58.25%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 23.12% and 18.63% respectively.

Gland Pharma has reported a rise of 33.71% in its net profit at Rs 260.45 crore for fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2021 as compared to Rs 194.79 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 37.20% at Rs 934.96 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 681.44 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported a rise of 33.69% in its net profit attributed to the shareholders at Rs 260.41 crore for fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2021 as compared to Rs 194.79 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 37.20% at Rs 934.96 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 681.44 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company has reported a rise of 29% in its net profit at Rs 997.01 crore as compared to Rs 772.86 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 29.77% at Rs 3,597.65 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 2,772.41 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, on the consolidated basis, the company has reported a rise of 29% in its net profit attributed to the shareholders at Rs 996.96 crore as compared to Rs 772.86 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 29.77% at Rs 3,597.65 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 2,772.41 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

