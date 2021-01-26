Glamorous pictures of Nepali beauty Aditi Budhathoki make heads turn

Actress Aditi Budhathoki, who was born in Nepal and moved to India to follow her dreams, is winning hearts courtesy her bewitching pictures on Instagram. Post featuring on several magazine covers, Aditi made her debut in a Nepali movie ‘Kri’. She has also featured in several Punjabi and Hindi music videos. Aditi, who had featured in the music video of a Punjabi song titled “Main teri ho gayi” by Millind Gaba, grabbed all attention for her appearance in singer Darshan Raval’s new album ‘Hawa Banke’. Actress Aditi, who is busy working on a new project, said in an interview, “All I can say is that it’s a very important role and I am extremely excited for the audience’s reaction to it. It is extremely special as I have tremendous love for Farhan’s work and working under his production is one of the major ticks in my checklist.” Apart from movies, Aditi is also known for her impeccable fashion sense. She believes, “Style is not only limited to clothes. It’s about flaunting confidence and being comfortable in your own skin. This is definitely one of my style mantras.” (photo: Instagram)

