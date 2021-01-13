Giving Center Stage to Samsung’s CES 2021 Innovation Award-Winning Technologies from Across the Samsung Ecosystem

In the lead up to this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the showcase unveiled the recipients of their coveted Innovation Awards, an accolade that recognizes outstanding design and engineering in cutting-edge technologies. 44 of Samsung Electronics’ latest products and services were awarded the prestigious title, including four Best of Innovation honors.

While Samsung Newsroom previously spotlighted several of the company’s award-winning innovations when the winners were first announced, in the spirit of Samsung’s CES 2021 vision to provide a ‘Better Normal for All’, we are here showcasing those award-winning innovations that have been recognized for the innovation and value they bring to users’ daily lives and routines in this ‘new normal’ lifestyle.

Read on to learn more about some of Samsung’s CES 2021 Innovation Awards award-winning technologies across the visual display, home appliance, smart home and software & mobile app categories.

Among the recipients of the CES 2021 Innovation Awards were several of Samsung’s latest innovations in the display category, including the brand-new 110-inch MICRO LED, a breakthrough product that garnered a Best of Innovation award for its leading features that offer users total control over their space as well as their experiences.

110-inch MICRO LED – Providing the ultimate in visual experiences, the Best of Innovation Award-winning 110-inch MICRO LED features 24 million individually-controlled LEDs and a powerful MicroLed processor for breathtaking image quality. With over 99.99% screen-to-body ratio and Samsung’s Ambient Mode featuring three exclusive pieces by new media artist Refik Anadol, the TV seamlessly blends into its surroundings whether the display is on or off.

85-inch QN900A Neo QLED – Samsung's QN900A Neo QLED enhances the viewing experience thanks to its upgraded AI-powered upscaling Quantum Processor and all-new light source technology, wherein each LED backlight chip emits light on its own to allow content to be enjoyed just as it is meant to be seen.

Smart TV Accessibility – Samsung's 2021 QLED and Neo QLED models all feature the latest advances in AI and technology to help more users to comfortably enjoy their TV experiences with new features such as Caption Moving, Sign Language Zoom and Multi-Output Audio.



Samsung’s CES 2021 Innovation Award winners also included some of the company’s latest home appliance and smart home products packed with the latest innovations designed to be bespoke to any lifestyle, including the brand-new Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex refrigerator.

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex – The latest addition to Samsung’s Bespoke refrigerator lineup and the first to launch in the U.S. market, the Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex allows users to choose from a wide range of colors and finishes while offering powerful and flexible storage features including an all-new Beverage Center.

Family Hub for 2021 – Carrying on the Family Hub legacy of being much more than just a place to store food, the Family Hub for 2021 provides families with flexible food management features, an intuitive and totally customizable 21.5-inch LED touchscreen and seamless inter-device connectivity for convenient cooking, entertainment, messaging and more.

WF8800A Front Load Washer – Featuring a Smart Dial user experience that learns a user's preferences and recommends optimal cycles for each wash, the WF8800A provides a redesigned laundry experience that is smarter, more intuitive and less stressful than ever before.

JetBot 90 AI+ – With LiDAR and 3D sensors as well as cutting-edge object recognition technology powered by Intel® to precisely maneuver around objects, the JetBot 90 AI+ is a sleek robot vacuum cleaner that features a self-emptying Clean Station and front camera for efficient and intelligent home cleaning.

Jet 95 Cordless Stick Vacuum – Featuring an automatic dust emptying system integrated with its battery charging station, the Jet 95 is a revolutionary cleaning assistant.

Slim Over-the-Range (OTR) Microwave – Designed for any kitchen with an under-cabinet hood, the Slim OTR Microwave saves countertop space while delivering optimum performance as an industry-best 100W output microwave, and includes a power ventilation system with a 550 cu.ft./min. suction capacity.

Front Control Slide-in Flex Duo Induction Range – A modern upgrade to any kitchen, the Front Control Slide-in Flex Duo Induction Range includes Wi-Fi connectivity, simpler range control with Smart Dial and a built-in Air Fry mode for convenient cooking. Furthermore, by using induction, the range reduces energy consumption and features dual doors that turn one oven into two so that users are not restricted to just one oven temperature or timer.

Samsung Water Purifier (Family Faucet/Chef Faucet) – Wi-Fi and voice-enabled, Samsung’s water purifier offers improved filtration with two faucets for various uses, customizable horizontal or vertical installation, and remote, smart control.

SmartThings Cooking – A one-stop culinary experience powered by Whisk’s Food AI, SmartThings Cooking recommends recipes fit to the user’s tastes and dietary requirements, builds meal plans and grocery lists and sends recipe data straight to appliances for integrated, intelligent cooking experiences.

Many of the products and services mentioned here are being spotlighted at this year’s virtual CES event, along with a range of other CES 2021 Innovation Award-winners from across the Samsung ecosystem including various products from the mobile category and a range of Samsung’s leading memory solutions.

